Holiday traffic frustrating local shoppers

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Since Riverdale Street in West Springfield was a popular destination on Friday, it caused some significant traffic back-ups. At times, all the way to the highway.

In some instances, the traffic volume doubled the time of your trip. There were so many cars on Route 5, and so many cars getting off I-91 at Exit 13B, traffic backed up onto I-91, making it hard to get off the interstate at times.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Michael Reed told 22News Christmas falling on a weekend made the traffic situation worse. The sheer volume frustrated shoppers.

Adriana Rua of Springfield talked about the growing traffic; “The bumper to bumper. It was really bad. It’s been like this. I work actually out here and I’ve been trying to get to Kohl’s and I haven’t been able to because I keep on not finding parking. So today, I was like, I have no choice. I have to do it today.”

It took Rua 30 minutes to find a parking spot. Some drivers, doubled parked and live parked, and waited in the car while a spouse went inside to shop.

