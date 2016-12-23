Don’t drink and drive! Here’s what an OUI will cost you

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday and Satrurday, state police are stepping up patrols, and adding checkpoints looking for drunk drivers. Don’t even think about drinking and driving! 22News is working for you with a breakdown of what it costs if you get an OUI.

We are going to start off simple by looking at the cost of a first-time OUI offense, and after speaking with Northampton attorney James Winston, we have broken down the cost for you:

Depending on the offense, an OUI fine will cost between $500 and $5,000

You also need a lawyer, which will cost about $1,500

Court and probation costs are about $2,500

Your car insurance rate will go up by about $800 per year

So before trial and investigation fees, you are looking at a ballpark minimum of $5,000.

Winston also explained how some offenders will need ignition interlock devices, which can cost $1,500 per year.

“I think at some point the technology will make the devices less expensive. Right now, they’re fairly expensive,” Winston said.

Additional costs include license reinstatement, driving classes, your car being towed, and the transportation costs you will incur after your license is suspended.

Punishments and fees for additional OUIs are as follows:

2nd Offense: 30 days to 30 months in jail; $600 – $10,000 fines and penalties; license suspended for 2 years

