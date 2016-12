SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are searching for two suspect, Friday night, after a delivery driver was stabbed and robbed.

Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland told 22News a Chinese food delivery man was robbed by two Hispanic men around 8:00 p.m. Friday, outside 125 Clyde Street.

The victim was stabbed in the hand while trying to fight the suspects off, said Lt. Rolland. The suspects only made off with a cell phone.

Lt. Rolland said the victim is expected to be okay.

