SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Deerfield police have closed a section of roadway, due to what they are calling a major water main break.

The break is on Hillside Road, and that roadway is closed between North Main Street and North Hillside Road.

Drivers hoping to get between Routes 5 & 10 and River Road will either have to take Route 116, or take North Hillside Road to Hillside Road.

