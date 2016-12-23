Connecticut soldier surprises son at school

(CNN) – The song “I’ll be home for Christmas” took on some real meaning for a little boy in Connecticut, whose Air Force father surprised him for the holidays.

Like lots of first graders, Landon Deziel likes watching videos on YouTube. One kind of video in particular.

“He has his iPad so he always watches the YouTube videos of homecomings and always says I wish dad could do that,” said Laura Deziel, his Mother.

You see, Landon’s father is in the Air Force, and he’s stationed in Germany.

“It’s hard being away but I make the most of it, try to get home whenever I can,” said Staff Sgt. Dan Deziel.

Yes, that’s Landon’s father! Staff Sergeant Dan Deziel at John Trumbull primary school in Oakville to make his family’s own homecoming video a reality, but not without some nerves.

“Ha! I don’t really know! A lot of things. I’m excited to be back and see my son I haven’t seen him since June, so it’s going to be awesome,” said Dan Deziel.

It’s been seven months since they last saw each other but as soon as Landon realizes what is happening, he breaks out in a run to his dad who wraps him up in a big hug!

Staff Sergeant Deziel didn’t make it home for Christmas last year, so he says this year’s holiday is extra special.

As you would imagine, this was all a bit overwhelming for little Landon, who was able to tell us how he felt when he saw his dad walk in.

Landon replied, “Happy!”

“It took me a second to find exactly where he was sitting, but when I did,” said Dan Deziel.

The Deziels say they’re looking forward to some good family time before Dan has to head back to Germany in a few weeks.

However, it’s safe to say this holiday sing-along assembly is one Landon won’t soon forget.