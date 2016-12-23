Christmas display honors fallen Mass. sailor

(CNN) – On turnpike avenue in Easton. The Christmas spirit is alive and well and you can thank Karen Tucker for that. “Yeah, my free time, this is my relaxation.”

During the month of December. Karen and her family welcome visitors every evening to a land of lights. Homemade crafts and inflatables and of course we can’t forget Santa.

What do the neighbors think? Kareena Poirier, Karen’s Daughter said, “There are some neighbors they like it and some neighbors that don’t. You know what? This is our way of having Christmas cheer and holiday spirit and we’re going to do it.”

The massive display helps to fill a massive hole in Karen’s heart. It’s dedicated to her youngest son, chuck. The 38-year-old navy petty officer first class died in 2014. One day before he was supposed to return home from serving in Afghanistan.

Karen Tucker, Mother said, “He always wanted to do this but he was always in Iraq or Afghanistan the last ten years over Christmas, so we never got to do it.”

Next to a picture of her son. Karen accepts donations to send care packages to members of the military overseas. It’s a lot of work and a lot of electricity. However, after so much darkness, Karen finds comfort sharing her holiday lights.