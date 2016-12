CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Ready to get even more in the holiday spirit? Vicki Torti, head bartender at 30Boltwood in Amherst showed us how to make the Pear Tree.

The Pear Tree

2oz Dry gin infused with rosemary

1oz triple sec

.5oz Black pepper simple syrup

1oz pear purée

Dash of bitters, garnish with pear fan

Combine ingredients with ice, shake and garnish with sliced pear.