Candy is always an item on Christmas gift lists

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On the Friday before Christmas, customers packed Richardson’s Candy Kitchen in Deerfield. They take their candy purchases very seriously.

Eileen Dowd from nearby Turners Falls makes certain she’ll buy something for everyone on her list. “It’s a very important aspect of Christmas,” she said. “I bring my list of names and everybody always looks forward to it.”

Gordon Woodward, the owner of Richardson’s and the only man on a staff of 30, keeps an eye on the candy being made in the next room. They produce thousands of pounds of candy during the holiday season every year.

After 30 years on the job, Woodward told 22News what treats he likes best; “Anything with peanut butter cups. Anything with peanut butter. Number two, anything with coconut.”

Woodward’s granddaughter Emily, working during her school vacation, said she understands why the customers are in such a pleasant frame of mind; “You can never have enough. People say it’s over a pound already. They say keep filling it to the top. You can never have enough.”