Amazon partners with Goodwill to get empty boxes out of your house

“Amazon and Goodwill® are working together to make donating easier for you. Using the Give Back Box® platform, a free shipping service, you can donate items you no longer need to Goodwill with ease and bring new life to your empty Amazon box,” said Amazon’s website.

Here are the steps listed on the website:

It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3:

Open Your Box: Unpack your merchandise from your Amazon shipping box. Pack Your Box: Fill the box with clothing, accessories and household goods you no longer need and print your free shipping label from GiveBackBox.com. Send Your Box: Let UPS or the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) deliver your box of donations to Goodwill for you.

Donations go directly to your nearest participating Goodwill organization using a free shipping label and empty Amazon (or other) box. Goodwill sells the donated goods, and the revenues help support employment placement, job training and other community-based services to create strong families and communities. When you donate to Goodwill through Give Back Box, you enable Goodwill to help people find work, strengthen their families, and enrich the local community.