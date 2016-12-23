A new Christmas classic? Chewbacca roars out ‘Silent Night’

The song has made the rounds online for several years

Harrison Ford
This photo provided by Lucasfilm shows Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca and Harrison Ford as Han Solo in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," directed by J.J. Abrams.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chewbacca is no Bing Crosby, but the Wookie’s rendition of “Silent Night” is adding some “Star Wars” flair to the Christmas classic.

The site How It Should Have Ended re-mixed audio of Chewie’s grunts and growls with clips from several “Star Wars” films to create a video that has been watched nearly 2.5 million times on YouTube. (For added comedy, turn on YouTube’s closed captions.)

The parody song was first created as a joke in 1999 by web designer Scott Anderson, who writes on his website that he made it for a parody Christmas album, “Christmas With Chewbacca.”

