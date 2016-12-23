2 suspects arrested in Holyoke murder; victim identified

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a camper trailer in downtown Holyoke Thursday night.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that Eric Carattini, 24, and Nashan Perez, 20, both of Holyoke, have been charged with the murder of 55 year-old Anthony Sirakowski. Both men were ordered held without bail during their arraignments Friday afternoon in Holyoke District Court.

Leydon says that police were called to 100 Pine Street at around 5:30 Thursday night, where they discovered Sirakowski, who was unresponsive after having been shot several times. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he died.

Leydon says that police were able to quickly identify a person of interest in the case, and after that person was found, they also received leads on a second suspect. In a statement sent to 22News, District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that police were very professional in getting this case solved so quickly.

“I would like to thank the Holyoke Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police detective unit assigned to my office, for their quick action and skill that led to these two arrests,” Gulluni said.

Leydon did not release information about a possible motive in the deadly shooting, but said that the killing of Sirakowski was not a random act.