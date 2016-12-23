1,000 bags of heroin found inside pickup truck; 3 arrested

Brandon Katon, Amber Palumbo, Ningin Gunter arrested during bust in Bernardston

About 1,000 bags of suspected heroin, as well as 60 grams of cocaine, were discovered during a traffic stop in Bernardston Friday morning. Image Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State police say that they seized about 1,000 bags of suspected heroin, and several dozen grams of cocaine during a traffic stop in Bernardston early Friday morning.

According to State Police Media Relations, Brandon Katon, 23, and Amber Palumbo, 29, both of Winooski, Vermont, and Ningin Gunter, 24, of Hartford, Connecticut, were all arrested on charges of heroin and cocaine trafficking.

State police say that they pulled Katon’s Chevy Silverado over on Route 10 in Bernardston at about 2:45 A.M. Troopers say that upon further investigation, they discovered the bags of heroin, as well as 60 grams of suspected cocaine inside the truck.

Katon and his two passengers were all placed under arrest and will be arraigned later in the day Friday in Greenfield District Court. In addition to the drug charges, Katon was also cited for speeding and failure to stay in marked lanes.

