Williamson’s Clothiers in Chicopee closed after 20 years

The store owner plans to spend more time with his wife

Logan Leavitt Published:
williamsons-last-day-1

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A longtime Chicopee men’s shop officially closed its doors on Thursday. Williamson’s Clothiers has been selling men’s clothing for the past 20 years.

Store owner Ken Williamson has been in the trade for 60 years, having worked in the same store since 1956. Back then, he was hired as a part-time stock boy when the store had a different name.

williamsons-last-dayWilliamson told 22News that the secret to the success of Williamson’s Clothiers was the relationship they developed with the customer.

He said, “If you give people an honest product, a quality product at a quality and honest price, they’re going to appreciate it. That’s all they ask for and that’s all we gave them.”

Williamson said he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife, as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Click Here if you’re unable to view the map above.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s