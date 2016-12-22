Williamson’s Clothiers in Chicopee closed after 20 years

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A longtime Chicopee men’s shop officially closed its doors on Thursday. Williamson’s Clothiers has been selling men’s clothing for the past 20 years.

Store owner Ken Williamson has been in the trade for 60 years, having worked in the same store since 1956. Back then, he was hired as a part-time stock boy when the store had a different name.

Williamson told 22News that the secret to the success of Williamson’s Clothiers was the relationship they developed with the customer.

He said, “If you give people an honest product, a quality product at a quality and honest price, they’re going to appreciate it. That’s all they ask for and that’s all we gave them.”

Williamson said he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife, as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

