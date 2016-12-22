Who will perform at inauguration?

(CNN) – There is a question whether we’ll see “yuge” celebrities at president elect Donald Trump’s inauguration festivities.

Elton john, who headlined a Hillary Clinton fundraiser back in march, already said no to the invitation to perform on January 20th. Kellyanne Conway admitted her team was trying to book Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake, who also fundraised for Clinton.

Over the years, Presidential Inaugurations have become celeb-studded celebrations, Hollywood heavyweights deeming it an honor to be asked to perform for the new president.

But now less than a month away from the president elect’s inauguration and sources tell CNN that Donald Trump’s transition team is having a hard time booking talent.

This was an incredibly divisive campaign. There’s a lot of hurt feelings out there. And even if you supported Donald trump you may have some hesitation over what kind of response you are going to get from your fan base that did not vote for him.

While a vice chair for Trump’s inaugural committee had said in November Elton John was set to perform on the national mall, John’s spokeswoman wrote in an email to CNN quote “he will not be performing at trump’s inauguration!” capitalization hers. It would have been a change for John who headlined a Hillary Clinton fundraiser during the campaign.

I think the view among many in the music industry is Donald trump is not an ordinary Republican in his rhetoric. And they are very put off by that. It follows through with the inauguration that they don’t want to touch it with a 10 foot poll.

Entertainment news website, the wrap, reports Garth Brooks will not perform. No doubt, however, Trump will have performances, just perhaps with a lot less pop.

There may not be the people who were out there on the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton. There also may not be the level of celebrity star power that you saw for Barack Obama’s first inauguration when there was this huge concert at the Lincoln memorial and you saw people like Bruce Springsteen, U2, and Pete Seager. It’s just the fact of the matter is Hollywood leans left and Donald Trump has to work against that.

The trump team is downplaying any difficulties getting A-listers, confirming to CNN that they booked the Mormon tabernacle choir. Also saying yes, Jackie Evancho of America’s got talent fame. She will sing the national anthem at Trump’s swearing in.

Other possible inaugural performers? Musicians who have stumped for trump like Ted Nugent and Kid Rock.