Two hurt after head-on crash in Greenfield Thursday morning

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people had to be freed from their cars after a head-on crash in Greenfield Thursday morning.

According to the Greenfield Police Department’s Facebook page, the crash happened at the intersection of Cheapside and Hope Streets around 6:15 a.m. When police, firemen, and medical personnel arrived, they said the drivers were injured and still trapped in their cars.

Greenfield police said rescue crew members were able to free both drivers from their cars. They were taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center, and police say they are expected to survive.

The cars have been towed away from the site of the accident and both streets are open to drivers.