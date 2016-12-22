Trump and Putin flex nuclear muscles

(CNN) – President-elect Donald Trump signaled Thursday that he will look to “strengthen and expand” the US’s nuclear capability, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to enhance his country’s nuclear forces. Despite the rhetoric, both leaders have pledged to work towards better relations between Washington and Moscow.

Hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to enhance his country’s nuclear forces, President-elect Donald Trump took to twitter, promising to do the same.

“The united states must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes,” Trump tweeted.

Russia currently has 7,300 warheads, slightly more than the 7,100 held by the U.S. Putin seemed to suggest that a new weapons system was needed to overcome U.S. missile defenses.

Putin said, “We need to strengthen the military potential of strategic nuclear forces. Especially with missile forces that can reliably penetrate any existing and prospective military defense systems”

As for the President-elect, his transition team says trump was emphasizing the need to “modernize our deterrent capability.” Something Trump, touched on during the second presidential debate

Trump went onto say, “Russia is new in terms of nuclear, we are old, we are tired, we are exhausted, in terms of nuclear. A very bad thing”

Rebuilding is something the Obama administration has already been doing according to State Department Spokesman John Kirby, “We readily agree, we need to work on ways to eliminate nuclear proliferation we have also been working over the last eight years to modernize a nuclear deterrent.”

Today’s comments signaling a starkly different tone from six years ago when the U.S. and Russia signed the new “start” treaty agreeing to reduce their nuclear stock piles.