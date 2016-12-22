Springfield Rescue Mission serves its annual Christmas dinner

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission served and delivered almost one thousand meals to the homeless and needy on Thursday.

After serving breakfast to around 300 people, the Rescue Mission welcomed hundreds more for a Christmas style dinner.

Many of those served are homeless, while others are struggling families from nearby neighborhoods. Lisa Peck of Springfield told 22News she appreciates the gesture, “because it warms my heart; a good nice Christmas dinner with them, and it’s nice for the kids to receive the gifts.”

The Rescue Mission not only provided dinner, but Christmas gifts for the children, along with a warm sense of belonging. The Open Pantry will also be hosting a holiday meal on Sunday as well.