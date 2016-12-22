Springfield Police deliver presents to needy families

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department’s tactical response truck was turned into Santa’s sleigh on Thursday morning, bringing hundreds of toys to the homes of those in need this holiday season.

Thursday’s delivery was a joint effort involving Springfield Police, the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots. Officers rode through the streets of Springfield with lights flashing and Christmas music playing through their loud speakers.

At their first stop, they dropped off toys to Christina’s House, a shelter for homeless women and their children. “This time of year is depressing,” April Green said, “especially for people that are homeless as myself. So it brings me joy to know somebody cares. It’s a good thing that they’re doing, and I appreciate it.”

Springfield Police Sergeant John Delaney told 22News the officers give back to the community every day, but the delivery of toys is one of the most joyful part of their job.