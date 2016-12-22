Springfield church handed out gifts to families in need

haphousing-gifts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s St. Mark Armenian Church delivered gifts to families in need at the HAPHousing Residential Resource Centers Thursday night.

Church organizers told 22News that they were looking for a way to give back this holiday season and saw this as a perfect opportunity to help those who were less fortunate.

Talene Jermakian of St. Mark Armenian Church said, “We’re really connected to the Springfield community and we love to give in any way we can. Especially this time of year, we have to remember what we can do and what we can contribute.”

In addition to giving to the Residential Resource Center, the church also handed out gifts at the Prospect House homeless shelter in Springfield.

