South Hadley High School clothing drive has far exceeded goal

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley High School students have concluded a clothing drive that’s been successful far beyond their expectations.

The students had set a goal to collect 500 items of clothing for needy children. At last count they collected more than one thousand donated clothes to wear this winter.

Student leaders of this humanitarian effort told 22News they’re delighted with the results. Senior Tessa Matta said “I was really amazed that students actually cared about this to bring in over 1,000 items.” Fellow senior Cori Stefanik said “I’m so honored to be part of a community like this that will put in so much effort for the needs of others. I couldn’t be more proud of everybody.”

On Friday the 1,000 items of clothing will be take to a Hadley social service agency and distributed to needy western Massachusetts families.