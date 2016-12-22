South Hadley High School clothing drive has far exceeded goal

Goal was to collect 500 items. They've collected more than 1,000.

Sy Becker Published: Updated:
south-hadley-high-clothes

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley High School students have concluded a clothing drive that’s been successful far beyond their expectations.

The students had set a goal to collect 500 items of clothing for needy children. At last count they collected more than one thousand donated clothes to wear this winter.

Student leaders of this humanitarian effort told 22News they’re delighted with the results. Senior Tessa Matta said “I was really amazed that students actually cared about this to bring in over 1,000 items.” Fellow senior Cori Stefanik said “I’m so honored to be part of a community like this that will put in so much effort for the needs of others. I couldn’t be more proud of everybody.”

On Friday the 1,000 items of clothing will be take to a Hadley social service agency and distributed to needy western Massachusetts families.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s