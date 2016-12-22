Snow showers possible Thursday morning

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On-and-off snow showers will move through western Massachusetts Thursday morning.

Showers could be briefly heavy at times creating slippery conditions and limited visibility during a portion of the morning commute. Snow returned to parts of Franklin & Hampshire county by 8am and could fall heavily at times.

Snowfall totals, however, are expected to be light. Franklin County, Northern Berkshire County and Western Hampshire County should get the most snow, with accumulations from a coating to two inches. Hampden and eastern Hampshire Counties should only get a coating (less than 1″).

Drivers should give themselves extra time to get to school and work Thursday morning due to the timing of the snowfall.

The snow will be over around midday and as we head into the afternoon, temperatures should reach into the upper 30s to almost 40 degrees.

