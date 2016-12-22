Snow showers possible Thursday morning

Snow accumulation is expected to be light

Nick Bannin By Published: Updated:
turners-falls

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On-and-off snow showers will move through western Massachusetts Thursday morning.

Showers could be briefly heavy at times creating slippery conditions and limited visibility during a portion of the morning commute. Snow returned to parts of Franklin & Hampshire county by 8am and could fall heavily at times.

snowfall_fim

Snowfall totals, however, are expected to be light. Franklin County, Northern Berkshire County and Western Hampshire County should get the most snow, with accumulations from a coating to two inches. Hampden and eastern Hampshire Counties should only get a coating (less than 1″).

Drivers should give themselves extra time to get to school and work Thursday morning due to the timing of the snowfall.

The snow will be over around midday and as we head into the afternoon, temperatures should reach into the upper 30s to almost 40 degrees.

The 22News Storm Team will be tracking the snow showers Thursday on 22News during the Today Show.

Snow in Greenfield Thursday morning
Snow in Greenfield Thursday morning
snow-turners-falls
Snow-covered roads in Turners Falls Thursday morning

Watch live weather updates from meteorologists Brian Lapis, Adam Strzempko, Nick Bannin and Jennifer Pagliei on 22News and live streaming on WWLP.com.

Connecting to %s