CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Do you get back from vacation thinking, “I need a vacation from my vacation!” Celebrity Futurist and USA TODAY’s Road Warrior of the Year Joyce Gioia gave us some tips to make sure we return from vacation rested.

Tip #1: Plan ahead.

Tip #2: Create a loose schedule of activities.

Tip #3: Leave space in your schedule for relaxing.

Tip #4: When traveling with kids, include their naps and downtime—and be sure to bring along toys and games to keep them occupied.