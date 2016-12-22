Police warning empty Christmas gift boxes could entice thieves

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Chicopee are warning residents of what not to do after unwrapping their Christmas presents this weekend.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News leaving empty boxes outside on the curb or next to the recycling bin outside could alert criminals to what you have inside for them to possibly take.

“All this does is invited the people who Santa left coal for to see what they could possibly get when you are not home,” Wilk wrote in a Facebook post.

He said it will be best to dispose of all boxes properly by breaking them down and concealing them inside a bin.

Empty cardboard boxes, envelopes, gift wrap and tissue paper are all recyclable. It is a reminder that metallic gift wrap, tinsel, bows, and ribbons are NOT recyclable.