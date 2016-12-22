Police: Man signs bank robbery note ‘Santa Clause’

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts authorities say a New Hampshire man suspected of robbing a bank showed some Christmas spirit but poor spelling skills in a note to the teller.

The Sun reports that 26-year-old Robert Costello was held on $10,000 cash bail after pleading not guilty Wednesday to unarmed robbery. The judge revoked Costello’s bail on a pending case.

Police say the Manchester, New Hampshire, man entered a Tewksbury bank Monday and handed the teller a note on a deposit slip saying a “robery” —with one “b” — was underway and signing it “Santa Clause,” with the extra “e”

He left with more than $1,500 but was identified from surveillance images and a fingerprint on the slip.

His lawyer argued for lower bail, saying Costello’s criminal record involves nonviolent crimes that are drug-related.

__

