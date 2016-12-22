New arms help teen drummer keep the beat

Both of Styles' arms were amputated at a young age due to a rare bacteria

Michelle Quesada, WPTV Published: Updated:
nc_armlessdrummer1221_mezzn

(WPTV) – Jamarion Styles has no arms, but is a rising star on the drums. Now, thanks to a group of students at the University of Florida, Styles can perfect his skills with prosthetic arms.

Styles is not the type of teen who gives up easily. “I came in here, I played the drums and I didn’t know how to play and I started teaching myself, and I learned,” he says.

Both of Styles’ arms were amputated at a young age due to a rare bacteria.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2h2oEfO

Related: Springfield engineer wants to make prosthetics for pets with 3D printer

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s