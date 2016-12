MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – Montague Police saved a man and a woman on Thursday, who were found unresponsive in a local business bathroom.

According to the Montague Police Facebook page, the two people regained consciousness after police used 5 blasts of naloxone, an overdose reversal drug.

Police said they have used about 20 doses of naloxone since September of this year.

