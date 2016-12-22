Mom charged in baby deaths wants evidence thrown out

Erika Murray charged in deaths of 2 out of 3 babies found dead inside her home

Associated Press
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 12, 2014, file photo, Erika Murray enters the courtroom by a court officer for her arraignment at Uxbridge District Court in Uxbridge, Mass. Murray was arraigned in September 2014 on charges of fetal death concealment, witness intimidation and permitting substantial injury to a child. Murray is scheduled to appear in court, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014, for a status hearing. (AP Photo/Worcester Telegram & Gazette, Paul Kapteyn, Pool, File)
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The lawyer for a Massachusetts woman facing murder charges after the bodies of three infants were found in her squalid home has asked a judge to throw out evidence police found during a search of the house.

Erika Murray is charged in the deaths of two of three dead babies found in her Blackstone home in September 2014.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that her attorney, Keith Halpern, told a judge on Wednesday that a police search of the home exceeded the scope of the search warrant, which he called “vague, overbroad and fatally defective.”

Prosecutors countered that given the “bizarre and unusual” facts of the case, the search was justified.

The judge did not immediately rule.

Murray is being held without bail after pleading not guilty.

A Blackstone police officer stands post outside a house where a Massachusetts prosecutor said the bodies of three infants were found Thursday in Blackstone, Mass., Friday, Sept. 12, 2014. Both "condemned" and "keep out" signs are attached behind police tape to the front door. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
