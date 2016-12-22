Military dad surprises kids during Santa visit

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – A father who was away for basic training makes a special trip back home for Christmas.

It was a big surprise for his three children, who were caught off guard as they were visiting Santa. Three kids visiting Santa at the mall – nothing new here. But wait – who’s that? It’s daddy.

Samantha Shotsberger, the wife of Kyle Shotsberger said, “He’s just my rock. He’s the person I turn to. First person I think of when I wake up, last person I think of when I go to bed.”

The wife and kids haven’t seen Kyle Shotsberger since September 12th. In a Santa sized surprise, he popped out from his hiding place behind old St. Nick’s chair. Shotsberger joined the Army National Guard and has been training to be a mechanic at a base in Missouri.

For two year old Alyssa, five year old Jayden, and eight year old Antonio, it was a Christmas to remember.

Antonio said, “He means a lot to me. When he first left I was really sad and I cried every single moment.”

Kyle talked about how much he misses his family, “It’s nice. It’s nice to be home. It’s almost a relief from going through what we go through.”

They also miss him. Samantha works at the mall and set this whole thing up. The homecoming is a blessing.

Samantha went onto said, “Soloman Pond Mall put this whole thing together to surprise our children because they really wanted their dad to come home.”

Kyle’s going to be home for a couple of weeks, joyful weeks. But then he goes back to Missouri for another month of training. The family lives in Worcester but their first stop, dinner at the mall with dad. It’s cool and he’s going to come to burger king. It’s a whopper of a happy story, a go home for Christmas.