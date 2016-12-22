Mannequin Challenge: Drinking and driving awareness

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent a Report It email about a YouTube video students from Chicopee Comprehensive High School created by the S.A.D.D. club. It features the popular “Mannequin Challenge,” and is designed to remind people how important it is not to drink and drive.

S.A.D.D. stands for Students Against Destructive Decisions. The group, with chapters nationwide, advocates against impaired driving, as well as other issues affecting young people, such as substance abuse, bullying, and body image.

To view this video on YouTube, click here.