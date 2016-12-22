Man shot 2 times on Eastern Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who was shot two times Thursday afternoon in Springfield’s Old Hill neighborhood, is not cooperating with police.

Springfield Police Capt. Cheryl Clapprood told 22News that the shooting took place just before 3:15 P.M. near 81 Eastern Avenue. The victim was shot two times in the lower torso. Police have found at least 10 shell casings in the area.

The victim has been taken to Baystate Medical Center, and Clapprood said that he is expected to survive. She added that the victim is not being helpful to police in their investigation.

Detectives are currently searching the neighborhood for an armed suspect, as well as potential witnesses.

