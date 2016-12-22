Man “critically injured” after being struck by car in Athol

The man was taken to the hospital

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in Athol.

Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office told 22News the 23-year-old victim was struck just before 5:00 a.m. on an unlighted portion of South Main Street near the intersection with Roosevelt Road.

Carey said a witness told police the man was walking in the middle of the eastbound lane. He was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester and was said to have been critically injured.

Police are investigating the crash.

