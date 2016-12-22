Jewish Community Center celebrates nifty 90-year-olds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Jewish Community Center held a Hannukah party on Thursday that celebrated the joy of being 90 years old. Their annual Nifty 90s event saluted seven new members of the over-90 generation, each of the seven having reached that milestone in 2016.

Two gentlemen with recent birthdays told 22News it really is nifty to be 90. Jay Berger, whose birthday was in October said that the secret to a long life is keeping busy. “That’s how i got to be 90. I kept busy.” And Saul Finestone said that he feels blessed to reach this age. “Whenever you get to be 90, even today when people are living longer, it’s still a special day.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno and State Senator Eric Lesser remembered old times with Saul Finestone who had been their baseball coach years ago. The Mayor also honored each of this latest class of 90-year-olds.