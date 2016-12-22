Identity of woman accidentally struck and killed by husband’s car released

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The name of a woman who was killed when she was accidentally stuck by her husband’s car, has been released.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northewestern District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that 67 year-old Maria Julia Hernandez was hit by her husband’s car at around 6:00 Tuesday night, while she was standing on her driveway on Hunter Hill Circle in Amherst.

Hernandez was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital by ambulance, but died a short time later, Carey said.

Carey said that no charges have been filed in the case.