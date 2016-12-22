Identity of woman accidentally struck and killed by husband’s car released

Maria Julia Hernandez died as a result of accident in her driveway

By Published: Updated:
amherst-accident

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The name of a woman who was killed when she was accidentally stuck by her husband’s car, has been released.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northewestern District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that 67 year-old Maria Julia Hernandez was hit by her husband’s car at around 6:00 Tuesday night, while she was standing on her driveway on Hunter Hill Circle in Amherst.

Hernandez was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital by ambulance, but died a short time later, Carey said.

Carey said that no charges have been filed in the case.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s