New Haven building damaged in gas explosion; no injuries reported

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was hurt after a natural gas feeder line exploded inside of an industrial building on Welton Steet in New Haven late Thursday morning.

Around 11:40 a.m., several fire crews were called to the Krevit building, located at 73 Welton Street, That location is part of a heavy industrial area in New Haven close to the Hamden town line.

The New Haven Fire Department initially tweeted that crews responded to the building on reports of a hydrogen gas explosion.

Box 1001 73 Welton st. Reported as a hydrogen gas explosion. Eng 10,8,4, squad 1 truck 3 car 33 eu-1 — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) December 22, 2016

A city spokesman confirmed to News 8 that the explosion was from a natural gas feeder line into an overhead heating system, and was not a hydrogen gas explosion. There were no injuries reported, but the explosion blew out the entire back wall of the building and blew insulation all over the area.

22News’ Connecticut sister station News 8 has been told that the Krevit company works with chemicals and chemical mixing and that there may be hazardous materials.

Neighbors heard the explosion, and one spoke to News 8 with what they experienced.

I was in the house with my girlfriend and we were getting ready to head out and all of a sudden we hear this big explosion and it shook the whole house and I was scared. It was a really scary moment. We knew the chemical plant was here and the first thing I said was it had to be the chemical plant because the noise came from that area. As soon as I looked out the window, I just see a bunch of scrap metal and everything else just flying all over the place. It got my adrenaline running. The first thing I could do to react is get dressed, go outside and make sure everyone was alright. “

Emergency crews remain on the scene. There is no immediate danger to the public.