HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is receiving a check Thursday for $50,000.

The money was raised by community participation in this year’s Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Motorcycle Run. More than 2,000 people attend the event each year including riders from every New England State and New York.

The check will be presented by Victory 4 Veterans, which has partnered with the American Legion, Haymond Law Firm and Indian Motorcycle of Springfield.