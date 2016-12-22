Holyoke Police: Man killed after shooting in camper trailer

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One man was killed after a shooting inside a camper trailer on Pine Street, Thursday night, near a commercial building in downtown Holyoke.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News police received a call for a possible shooting outside 100 Pine Street at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, he said they found a man who had been shot inside the camper.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, but later died. Lt. Albert said police know of at least one suspect, who they believe used a handgun and then ran off.

Lt. Albert said the property owner is cooperating with police.

22News will continue to cover this story and bring you the latest information, on-air and on WWLP.com, when it becomes available.

Click Here if you’re unable to view the map above.