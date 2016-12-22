High tech stocking stuffers

(NBC News) If you’re searching for a last minute stocking stuffer for the gadget lover in your life, you won’t have to break the bank this year.

Apple’s adios to the headphone jack put many people in the market for Bluetooth headphones.

CNET.com’s Bridget Carey recomments the Sound Blast Jam. It features 12 hours of battery life and suprisingly good sound quality for $30.

For just a few dollars more, you can pick up a Chromecast Audio Streamer.

“It’s $35, it basically turns your dumb speakers into smart speakers,” Carey explains.

It streams music and apps from your phone to your stereo system.

More: http://cnet.co/2hWFiiY