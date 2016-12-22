Heavy traffic for last minute shoppers in western Mass.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Heavy traffic made it difficult for last minute shoppers to get out of the Riverdale Plaza parking lot in West Springfield, Thursday night.

22News was there when traffic was bumper to bumper. In some spots, traffic was backed up a quarter of a mile, and you could see impatient drivers barely slowing down at the stop signs.

Rafael Rivera of East Longmeadow told 22News, since the holidays, his commute time has nearly doubled; “It’s regretful because I don’t want to sit in traffic all day. I have kids, a family and everybody is in a rush. So traffic is bad. People are pushing each other.”

Rivera said he waited 10 minutes at the traffic light, just to get into the parking lot. The one thing you’ll need to navigate through traffic with during peak periods is a lot of patience.