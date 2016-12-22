‘Green’ your Holiday with Gifts & Tips!

By Published:
green

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal)  Looking for ways to save money & the environment? Katie Costantini, Alexandra Vining, Chiara Favaloro and Aliza Heeren  from the Center for Eco Technology in Florence shared some ideas!

Greening your Holiday Travel

  • Avoid taking planes! If you must take a plane, opt for airlines with higher occupancy rates and more efficient planes.
  • If you need to take a car, make sure it is running efficiently and use as few cars as possible.
  • Look for environmentally friendly hotels and accommodations (ones that recycle, compost, and are energy efficient or even use renewable energy).
  • Conserve water and energy while away and continue to recycle and reduce use of disposable materials.
  • Consider ecotourism! Many travel companies offer programs that support sustainable development, do not negatively affect the local environment, and support local communities
  • When buying souvenirs, opt for locally produced items.
  • If you are cooking, shop at local farmers markets

Festive holiday card holder!

Materials:

  • Cabinet Door
  • Twine or String
  • Clothes Pins
  • Ribbon or Paint for decorating as you wish

