‘Green’ your Holiday with Gifts & Tips!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Looking for ways to save money & the environment? Katie Costantini, Alexandra Vining, Chiara Favaloro and Aliza Heeren from the Center for Eco Technology in Florence shared some ideas!
Greening your Holiday Travel
- Avoid taking planes! If you must take a plane, opt for airlines with higher occupancy rates and more efficient planes.
- If you need to take a car, make sure it is running efficiently and use as few cars as possible.
- Look for environmentally friendly hotels and accommodations (ones that recycle, compost, and are energy efficient or even use renewable energy).
- Conserve water and energy while away and continue to recycle and reduce use of disposable materials.
- Consider ecotourism! Many travel companies offer programs that support sustainable development, do not negatively affect the local environment, and support local communities
- When buying souvenirs, opt for locally produced items.
- If you are cooking, shop at local farmers markets
Festive holiday card holder!
Materials:
- Cabinet Door
- Twine or String
- Clothes Pins
- Ribbon or Paint for decorating as you wish