Friends and strangers helping grandmother after Christmas gifts were stolen

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Tuesday night someone broke into Katherine McCabe’s Springfield home and stole all of her grandchildren’s Christmas presents. “I was devastated,” she told 22News. “I felt violated, someone was in my home, They took all the toys we had for the children.”

But in a matter of hours, after she posted details of her loss on her Facebook page, people donated money to buy gifts for her grandchildren. It was an overwhelming feeling of support. “I got to tell you, I felt God’s love all over me. People were so generous sharing gifts with me and well wishes.”

Family friend and contractor Fred Pippin repaired the damage to where burglars had broken in. He and his wife also replaced some of the stolen gifts. “Kindness is not a coat that you put on when the time comes, when an emergency happens,” he explained. “It’s something that’s deep within you.”

He recalled the kindness shown to him, when the June 1st tornado of 2011 destroyed his home in East Forest Park. And now, with the kindness from friends and strangers, Katherine McCabe, her four children and five grandchildren, can enjoy a Merry Christmas.