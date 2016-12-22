Friends and strangers helping grandmother after Christmas gifts were stolen

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When a thief broke into Katherine McCabe’s Springfield home on Tuesday night, she was devastated. Presents that she had purchased for her four adult children and five young grandchildren were stolen. She did not know, however, that friends and even strangers would come forward to ensure her family enjoyed a merry Christmas.

Word of the crime spread on social media, and McCabe told 22News that there has been such a great reaction. People have come forward with gifts, cash, and goodwill.

Gary Pippin of Christian Bros. Builders was one of the people who brought gifts to McCabe Thursday. He is repairing the damage that was done to McCabe’s house during the break-in. He told 22News that he wanted to help because he knows what it is like to suffer terrible disappointment: his home was destroyed by the June 1, 2011 tornado.

It’s not just individuals that are stepping-up to help. Toys “R” Us, where on Black Friday McCabe purchased some of the toys that were stolen, is now allowing her to purchase toys again at those discounted Black Friday prices. The cash donations she has received will help her make those purchases.