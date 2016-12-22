Ex-Orange school PTO treasurer pleads innocent to theft charges

ORANGE, Mass. (AP) — An Orange, Massachusetts woman has been charged with larceny after authorities say she misused an elementary school parent-teacher organization’s money while serving as the group’s treasurer.

The Greenfield Recorder reports Jessica Knox pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Police say the Orange Elementary School PTO found charges that weren’t related to the group, including at gas stations and a pizza restaurant.

The group also had a copy of a withdrawal slip from one of its accounts for $3,200.

Police say the name on the slip is “Jessica Knox Orange Elem” and has Knox’s signature. Police say she repeatedly told them she couldn’t remember making the withdrawal, but later asked if she could pay back the money.

Knox has resigned. A listed phone number for Knox could not be found and attempts to reach her Thursday for comment were not successful.

