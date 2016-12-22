Dr. Phil – “‘Help me get my 14-year-old daughter back from Grandma!'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – For the last two years, 14-year-old Kasey has been caught in the middle of a bitter battle between her grandmother, the woman who’s taken care of her for the past 13 years, and her father, Ted, who says he only recently was able to locate her and has been pursuing a relationship since then.

Ted claims Kasey’s grandmother refuses to let him near his daughter, but Kasey says she doesn’t want a relationship with her father.

Plus, Dr. Art Markman, a professor of psychology and a member of the Dr. Phil Advisory Board, discusses his newest book Brain Briefs: Answers to the Most (and Least) Pressing Questions about Your Mind. Co-authored with his colleague Dr. Bob Duke, the book explains various human behaviors in a lighthearted and easy-to-understand way.

