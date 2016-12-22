Distraught man rescued from Gill-Montague Bridge

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – State and local police were able to prevent a man from jumping off the Gill-Montague Bridge Wednesday evening.

Montague Police Chief Chip Dodge told 22News that Montague and Gill police received a call shortly before 5:00 about a man on the bridge, who was preparing to jump. State police were also called in, and troopers helped block traffic to the bridge, while a state police sergeant began negotiations with the suicidal man.

Dodge said that while the man was distracted by his conversation with the sergeant, Montague Police Sergeant Chris Williams was able to sneak up behind the man and tackle him to the ground. He was placed in protective custody, and then taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center to be evaluated.

Dodge said that the man, a 43 year-old resident of Gardner, had prior mental health issues, and was known to the departments that were called to the bridge. At the time, he also had a warrant for his arrest on a probation violation.

