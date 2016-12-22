CRRC to build rail cars for Los Angeles

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It looks like CRRC, the rail car factory being built in Springfield, is now taking orders from across the country.

22News confirmed Thursday night the Los Angeles Metro Board unanimously approved a $178-million contract with the company.

It calls for 64 new subway vehicles, with the option to buy another 218 in the future.

The announcement comes just 10 days after the MBTA announced plans to spend $280-million to have the rail company build cars for Boston.

