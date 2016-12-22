Contractor wants evidence suppressed in child rape case

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Salem home improvement contractor accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl wants a judge to throw out evidence collected from his home.

The Salem News reports Daniel Beauvais’ lawyer, John Haggerty, filed motions Wednesday seeking a dismissal of the case and the suppression of evidence taken from Beauvais’ home after a search warrant was executed. The 48-year-old Beauvais faces child rape charges.

Haggerty argues Det. Charlene Sano’s affidavit in support of the warrant was “boilerplate” with no specifics that would show a likelihood of finding the items Sano was seeking inside the Salem home.

Prosecutors disputed that claim, saying there are 13 paragraphs that explain the allegations and what the victim told investigators.

The judge took the matter under advisement.

