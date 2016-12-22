Contractor wants evidence suppressed in child rape case

The man is 48 years-old

Associated Press Published:
gavel

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Salem home improvement contractor accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl wants a judge to throw out evidence collected from his home.

The Salem News reports Daniel Beauvais’ lawyer, John Haggerty, filed motions Wednesday seeking a dismissal of the case and the suppression of evidence taken from Beauvais’ home after a search warrant was executed. The 48-year-old Beauvais faces child rape charges.

Haggerty argues Det. Charlene Sano’s affidavit in support of the warrant was “boilerplate” with no specifics that would show a likelihood of finding the items Sano was seeking inside the Salem home.

Prosecutors disputed that claim, saying there are 13 paragraphs that explain the allegations and what the victim told investigators.

The judge took the matter under advisement.

___

Information from: The Salem (Mass.) News, http://www.salemnews.com

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s