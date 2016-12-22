Caught on Camera: FedEx driver carjacked at gunpoint

GLENDALE, AZ (KPHO/KTVK) – Glendale Police said officers have found a FedEx truck that was carjacked and stolen Tuesday morning.

The truck was recovered in the area of 88th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police said there are three suspects on the loose.

“The vehicle was running and there were still packages inside of the truck with the rear doors wide open,” Officer Tiffany Smith of the Glendale Police Department said Wednesday morning. “FedEx is working to find out just how many packages are missing.”

Police say it all started at about 8:30 a.m. near 86th Drive and Oregon, as a male FedEx driver was dropping off packages.

When the driver returned to his truck, which was carrying more than 100 packages, there was a black male in his 30s wearing black clothing and a ski mask already inside.

As the driver approached the truck, the suspect reportedly pulled out a handgun and pointed at him. At that point, a white sedan pulled up. The driver, a black male in his early 20s with short dreads, got out and he, too, pulled a gun on the FedEx driver.

The driver struggled with one of the men and during the fight, surveillance video showed the truck going around the corner and then jumping a curb.

The fight continued as the FedEx driver didn’t want to give up. He hung onto the truck until the armed man forces him to give up.

They drove off heading west in the truck, leaving the uninjured driver behind.

“People are idiots. Now they don’t care about human life or anything. It’s totally ridiculous,” neighbor Sherry Cheney said.

The driver’s last deliveries were in the Glendale neighborhood.

“The sad thing is a lot of little kids probably had toys and stuff on there for Christmas,” neighbor Harvey McCance said.

The truck was then found by patrol officers around noon. There was no sign of the suspects and no indication of where they went.

FedEx spokeswoman Nikki Mendicino said in a statement that the company is grateful nobody was seriously injured and is fully cooperating with police.

Asked whether the truck was had a GPS tracking system, she said the company does not discuss technology service providers in trucks for security purposes.

Back in June, suspects absconded with another FedEx truck in Glendale.