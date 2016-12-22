BBB offering ways to avoid online puppy scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Better Business Bureau is warning prospective pet owners about puppy schemes this holiday season.

According to the BBB, puppy schemes often consist of fake websites, stolen photos, and puppies that don’t really exist. Schemers will often promise to send the buyer a puppy after money is wired to them, but will add on additional fees or disappear completely after a certain amount of money is sent.

The BBB is urging anyone looking to buy a puppy to consider these helpful tips:

Never wire money – The BBB says schemers like to use wire transfers because it works like cash and victims don’t realize they were scammed until its too late.

Always visit the rescue or person selling the dog – Legitimate groups will allow you to visit the dog before you buy it; Most will want to meet you first anyways to make sure you and the dog are a great fit.

Double check the contact information and address – Ask to pick up your pet rather than having it shipped to you; If he or she refuses to give an address or let you pick the pet up, the BBB says it should be considered a red flag.

Ask for references – Try to find other people who have bought pets from the same group or person.

