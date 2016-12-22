“Bathroom Bill” repeal fails

(NBC News) North Carolina lawmakers failed Wednesday to repeal the controversial House Bill 2, commonly known as the “Bathroom Bill.”

The law requires transgender people to use bathrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate in many public buildings, and its passage prompted protests and boycotts.

Democratic governor-elect Roy Cooper held a press conference late Wednesday and pointed the finger at state Republicans for the failure.

“I know there were enough Democratic and Republican votes in the House and in the Senate to fully repeal House Bill 2 if they have just been given a chance, but Republican legislative leaders have broken their word to me and they have broken their trust with the people of North Carolina,” Cooper said.

