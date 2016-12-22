6-time Jeopardy! champion Cindy Stowell remembered

(WWLP) – Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek paid special tribute Wednesday night to a six-time champion who died from cancer before her winning episodes aired. Cindy Stowell’s winning streak came to an end on Wednesday’s episode of the popular game show. Stowell had taped the episodes back in August and September when she was battling stage-four colon cancer. She died on December 5; eight days before her first show aired.

Before she died, Stowell donated her prize money- $103,803- to cancer-related organizations.

“Cindy came on the show with a mission. We gave her the opportunity to fulfill that mission, and she made the most of it,” Jeopardy! executive producer Harry Friedman said.

At the conclusion of Wednesday’s episode, host Alex Trebek explained to viewers about Stowell’s death, and expressed condolences to her family.

While she was still in the hospital, Stowell received advance copies of her first three episodes, so that she was able to watch them with members of her family.